Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,142,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,909 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $170,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 682.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,974,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955,040 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $194,197,000. Summit Rock Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $126,776,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 99.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,932,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,609,000 after buying an additional 2,961,726 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,659,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,045,014,000 after buying an additional 2,563,729 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $43.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,589,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,824,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $44.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.33.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

