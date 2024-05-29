Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Innealta Capital LLC

Innealta Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,854 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 397.1% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.09. 5,834,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,896,971. The firm has a market cap of $79.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $44.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.63 and a 200 day moving average of $41.33.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

