Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $356.57 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $357.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $341.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.37. The company has a market cap of $122.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

