Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stake Cut by Olistico Wealth LLC

Olistico Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises about 1.2% of Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,283,000 after acquiring an additional 308,478 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $76,199,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 785,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,564,000 after purchasing an additional 280,071 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,864.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 116,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,109,000 after purchasing an additional 112,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $12,247,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

VHT stock traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $260.66. The stock had a trading volume of 277,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,637. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $222.27 and a 1-year high of $271.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $261.56 and a 200 day moving average of $256.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

