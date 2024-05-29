Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VYM opened at $118.70 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $121.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.10.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

