Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) is Olistico Wealth LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 5.5% of Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $692,917,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,830,000 after acquiring an additional 85,685 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,586,000 after buying an additional 80,145 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 587.1% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 90,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,723,000 after acquiring an additional 77,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,036,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,844,000 after acquiring an additional 58,893 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $5.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $550.49. 372,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,099. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $397.76 and a 12 month high of $551.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $517.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $500.02. The firm has a market cap of $69.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

