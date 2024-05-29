Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 569,600 shares, a drop of 53.7% from the April 30th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,343,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 132,032,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,780,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,121,857 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,270,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,292,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,976,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,015,000 after buying an additional 2,143,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,043,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,227,000 after buying an additional 1,465,828 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $44.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,494,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,130. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $46.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.27.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.148 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

