Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) is Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Quaker Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 417,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 9.6% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $21,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.72. 2,907,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,173,074. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.35.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

