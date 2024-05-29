Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Position Raised by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 953.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,133 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $22,095,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 879,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,953,000 after buying an additional 90,942 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 502.3% in the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 47,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 39,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 26,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.62. 3,560,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,248,578. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.16 and a 200 day moving average of $58.32. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $62.35. The company has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

