Velocity Minerals (CVE:VLC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Velocity Minerals Ltd. (CVE:VLC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 55000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Velocity Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$19.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Insider Transactions at Velocity Minerals

In related news, insider Robert Charles Kopple bought 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.04 per share, with a total value of C$100,000.00. Company insiders own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

About Velocity Minerals

Velocity Minerals Ltd., a gold exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Bulgaria. It explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds 70% interest in the Tintyava property, which includes the Rozino gold project located in the municipalities of Ivaylovgrad and Krumovgrad in southeast Bulgaria; the Momchil property, which includes the Obichnik gold project located within the municipality of Momchilgrad in southeast, Bulgaria; and a 100% interest in the Iglika property covering an area of 105 square kilometers located in southeast Bulgaria.

