Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.100-3.180 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ventas also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.10-3.18 EPS.

Ventas Price Performance

Shares of VTR stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $47.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,723. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.80. Ventas has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -947.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut Ventas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ventas from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $871,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at $8,310,345.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,966 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

