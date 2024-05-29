Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.10-3.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI raised Ventas from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ventas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.23.

Get Ventas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VTR

Ventas Stock Performance

Ventas Announces Dividend

NYSE VTR opened at $47.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.28, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -947.32%.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $871,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at $8,310,345.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $871,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,345.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,270 shares of company stock worth $1,672,966 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.