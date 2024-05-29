Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Veradigm Stock Up 15.9 %

Shares of MDRX opened at $8.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average is $9.02. Veradigm has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $14.09.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veradigm in the first quarter worth approximately $9,055,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veradigm during the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veradigm during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Veradigm by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,275,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,754,000 after purchasing an additional 95,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Veradigm by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,806,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,483 shares in the last quarter.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

