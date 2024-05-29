Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Verastem from $32.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSTM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Verastem by 27.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Verastem by 116.7% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,569,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verastem in the third quarter worth $1,653,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Verastem in the third quarter worth $245,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Verastem by 114,375.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $4.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.19. The firm has a market cap of $101.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Verastem has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $15.18.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts forecast that Verastem will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

