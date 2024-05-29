Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS) versus LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Head to Head Review

Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report) and LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.6% of Verde Clean Fuels shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.8% of LanzaTech Global shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Verde Clean Fuels and LanzaTech Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verde Clean Fuels 0 0 0 0 N/A LanzaTech Global 0 1 3 0 2.75

Volatility & Risk

LanzaTech Global has a consensus price target of $6.33, indicating a potential upside of 108.33%. Given LanzaTech Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LanzaTech Global is more favorable than Verde Clean Fuels.

Verde Clean Fuels has a beta of -0.59, suggesting that its share price is 159% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LanzaTech Global has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Verde Clean Fuels and LanzaTech Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verde Clean Fuels N/A N/A -$2.74 million ($0.49) -9.65 LanzaTech Global $62.63 million 9.60 -$134.10 million ($0.49) -6.20

Verde Clean Fuels has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LanzaTech Global. Verde Clean Fuels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LanzaTech Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Verde Clean Fuels and LanzaTech Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verde Clean Fuels N/A -9.83% -8.48% LanzaTech Global -152.29% -79.28% -39.67%

Summary

LanzaTech Global beats Verde Clean Fuels on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verde Clean Fuels

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc., operates as a clean energy technology company in the United States. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, natural gas, and other feedstocks into liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology. Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global, Inc. operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA. LanzaTech Global, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

