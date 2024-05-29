Verge Price Down 1.2% Over Last Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 29th. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $96.73 million and $12.97 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,624.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.98 or 0.00692030 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.72 or 0.00123797 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008807 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00045051 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.32 or 0.00206014 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00057796 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.02 or 0.00091707 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

