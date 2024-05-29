Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Via Renewables Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIA opened at $10.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.36. The stock has a market cap of $77.22 million, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28. Via Renewables has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $12.35.

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Via Renewables had a return on equity of 57.36% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $114.06 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Via Renewables

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Via Renewables stock. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Via Renewables, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VIA Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.17% of Via Renewables as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

