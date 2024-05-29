Victorian Plumbing Group plc (LON:VIC) Declares GBX 0.52 Dividend

Victorian Plumbing Group plc (LON:VIC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Victorian Plumbing Group Stock Down 1.0 %

VIC traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 96.80 ($1.24). 2,799,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,682. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 80.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 84.63. The company has a market cap of £315.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,445.00, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.93. Victorian Plumbing Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 64.48 ($0.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 100 ($1.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Victorian Plumbing Group Company Profile

Victorian Plumbing Group plc operates as an online retailer of bathroom products and accessories in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Skelmersdale, the United Kingdom.

