Victorian Plumbing Group plc (LON:VIC) Declares GBX 0.52 Dividend

Victorian Plumbing Group plc (LON:VIC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Victorian Plumbing Group Stock Down 1.0 %
VIC traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 96.80 ($1.24). 2,799,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,682. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 80.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 84.63. The company has a market cap of £315.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,445.00, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.93. Victorian Plumbing Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 64.48 ($0.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 100 ($1.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
Victorian Plumbing Group Company Profile
