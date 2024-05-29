VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $49.06

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $49.06 and traded as high as $50.87. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $50.87, with a volume of 3,100 shares.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.08. The company has a market capitalization of $47.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.70.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.0024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSF. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 494.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 11,521 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,086,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 27,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter.

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

