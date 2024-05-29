VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $49.06

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $49.06 and traded as high as $50.87. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $50.87, with a volume of 3,100 shares.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 1.3 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.08. The company has a market capitalization of $47.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.70.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.0024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
