Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.91 and last traded at $3.91. 185,892 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,555,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vimeo

Vimeo Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.99. The firm has a market cap of $663.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 2.02.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Vimeo had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMEO. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Vimeo by 3,726.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 4,565.2% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 11,687 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vimeo by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vimeo

(Get Free Report)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.