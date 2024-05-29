Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Provident Investment Management Inc.

Provident Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 271,214 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 6.7% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $70,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE V traded down $3.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $271.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,212,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,321,552. The company has a market capitalization of $495.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $276.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.14 and a 12 month high of $290.96.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Visa

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.