Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Provident Investment Management Inc.

Provident Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 271,214 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 6.7% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $70,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Down 1.2 %
NYSE V traded down $3.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $271.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,212,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,321,552. The company has a market capitalization of $495.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $276.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.14 and a 12 month high of $290.96.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.76.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
