Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.75.

VC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Visteon from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays raised shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $188.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Visteon from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Visteon from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,929,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,520,000 after purchasing an additional 48,457 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,155,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,360,000 after acquiring an additional 60,507 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 11.0% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 664,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,697,000 after acquiring an additional 65,593 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Visteon by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 594,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,259,000 after purchasing an additional 20,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Visteon by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 571,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,416,000 after purchasing an additional 13,359 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $109.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.96. Visteon has a 1 year low of $105.19 and a 1 year high of $159.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.66.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.45 million. Visteon had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 53.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Visteon will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

