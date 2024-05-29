VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barrington Research

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VZIO. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded VIZIO from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.50 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley lowered VIZIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.77.

Shares of NYSE VZIO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.54. 3,873,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,625,762. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.11. VIZIO has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $11.28.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $353.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.95 million. VIZIO had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that VIZIO will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 59,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $625,997.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,261,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,345,722.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 13,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $145,156.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 340,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,269.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 59,449 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $625,997.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,261,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,345,722.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,377 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,108 in the last ninety days. 44.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in VIZIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in VIZIO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of VIZIO by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter worth approximately $43,318,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the first quarter valued at $4,292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

