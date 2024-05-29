Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Short Interest Down 95.1% in May

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 95.1% from the April 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Volt Carbon Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TORVF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. 10,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,232. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05. Volt Carbon Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.08.
Volt Carbon Technologies Company Profile
