Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Short Interest Down 95.1% in May

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 95.1% from the April 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TORVF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. 10,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,232. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05. Volt Carbon Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.08.

Volt Carbon Technologies Company Profile

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc operates as a junior resource company in Canada. It operates through two segments, Mineral Exploration and Development, and Research and Development. The company holds mineral rights in various molybdenum properties in British Columbia and a graphite property in Quebec. It also focuses on the scientific study and technology applications for air classifier and battery development.

