WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.29.

WEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE:WEC opened at $79.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.62. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $93.37. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.93%.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at $21,622,595.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,131.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of WEC Energy Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

