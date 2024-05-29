Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 550.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000.

BTT stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,313. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

