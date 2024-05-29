Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New $748,000 Investment in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,495,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,121,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. 29.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hamilton Insurance Group

In other Hamilton Insurance Group news, Director Alan Neil Patterson purchased 21,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $352,109.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan Neil Patterson purchased 21,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $352,109.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,109.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian John Deegan sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $367,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,581.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hamilton Insurance Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Hamilton Insurance Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of HG stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $16.90. 220,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,065. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average of $14.69. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $17.16.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $658.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.96 million. Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 19.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

About Hamilton Insurance Group

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

