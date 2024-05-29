Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 57,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.4% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at $297,328.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,328.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CL. Bank of America upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.94.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE:CL traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $91.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,477,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,539,395. The company has a market capitalization of $75.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $95.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.