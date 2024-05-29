Weiss Asset Management LP Sells 25,110 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Weiss Asset Management LP cut its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 79.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,110 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,187,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 323,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,435,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,386,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,042,000 after buying an additional 139,370 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.46.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE ED traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.26. 1,035,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,171. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $98.85. The stock has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.34.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.72%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

