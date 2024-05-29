Weiss Asset Management LP Sells 55,368 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Weiss Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) by 59.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,368 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000.
BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ BSTZ traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.70. The company had a trading volume of 248,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,916. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.77. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $19.92.
BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Profile
BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.
