Weiss Asset Management LP Takes $679,000 Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Celsius by 633.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 103,869 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Celsius by 204.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 18,310 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $609,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter worth about $101,116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Stock Performance

NASDAQ CELH traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.33. 4,230,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,814,295. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.17 and its 200-day moving average is $69.52. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.87 and a 1 year high of $99.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.37 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $1,895,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,590,930.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Celsius news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $1,895,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,590,930.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $13,749,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 352,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,404,157.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,101,696 shares of company stock worth $136,706,859. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CELH shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Europe upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.82.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

