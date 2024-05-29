Wendy Pfeiffer Sells 2,000 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) Director Wendy Pfeiffer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.72, for a total transaction of $291,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,162.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Qualys Stock Performance

NASDAQ QLYS traded down $3.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.37. The stock had a trading volume of 413,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 0.51. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $122.53 and a one year high of $206.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.98.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.67 million. Qualys had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 47.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Qualys

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Qualys by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,839,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,748,000 after purchasing an additional 83,504 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,463,000 after acquiring an additional 12,794 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,095,000 after acquiring an additional 21,439 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 570,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,099,000 after acquiring an additional 14,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 517,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,980,000 after acquiring an additional 10,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

QLYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on Qualys in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Qualys

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.