Westwood Wealth Management Buys 75 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Westwood Wealth Management boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,080 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors accounts for about 1.4% of Westwood Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,533 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXPI. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.80.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $2.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $279.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,448,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,344. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $250.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.54. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $167.21 and a 1 year high of $282.22. The stock has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. As a group, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.49%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

