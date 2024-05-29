Westwood Wealth Management Sells 105 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Westwood Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,535 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. FedEx comprises 0.5% of Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the third quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 39,320 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,417,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its stake in FedEx by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 7,620 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.04. 1,227,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,743. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $266.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.90. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $213.80 and a 1 year high of $291.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.69 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $301.00 to $296.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.74.

In related news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 10,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.28, for a total value of $2,914,455.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,587,129.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

