Westwood Wealth Management Sells 75 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Westwood Wealth Management lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 503 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total value of $11,303,902.68. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,114.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total value of $11,303,902.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $17,114.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,545 shares of company stock worth $40,704,683 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $2.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $649.00. 2,607,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,221,342. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $608.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $553.43. The stock has a market cap of $279.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.04, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.73 and a 12-month high of $652.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $713.00 price objective (up previously from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.