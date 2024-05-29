WhiteCoin Price Up 13.3% Over Last Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $106,431.18 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00016011 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.43 or 0.00121794 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00008728 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000103 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

