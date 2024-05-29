Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,900 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Southern by 69.6% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,034,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,976,000 after purchasing an additional 97,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Southern Trading Down 0.3 %

Southern stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.54. 2,941,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,758,274. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $61.56 and a 12 month high of $80.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $344,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,720,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $344,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,720,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,117,660.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

