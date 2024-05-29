Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Buys New Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,889,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $568,460,000 after acquiring an additional 80,189 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $532,070,000 after purchasing an additional 93,194 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in IQVIA by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,816,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,139 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 8.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,781,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $350,467,000 after buying an additional 142,707 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in IQVIA by 1.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,737,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $341,817,000 after buying an additional 31,413 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,610,278.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,160,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,488. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.41. The firm has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.52. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. Research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.57.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

