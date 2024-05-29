Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Has $10.84 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,630 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,555 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 2.6% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Rogco LP lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rogco LP now owns 6,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 3.9% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, jvl associates llc lifted its stake in Medtronic by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 3,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDT. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $82.00. 7,420,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,198,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.99. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 100.36%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

