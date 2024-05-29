Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.68. 6,350,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,035,078. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.70 and a 200-day moving average of $66.48. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $85.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.15.

Insider Activity

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.94.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

