Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,150 shares during the quarter. Newmont makes up approximately 3.8% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $15,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 170,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 36,645 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 26,599 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,280,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,009,000 after acquiring an additional 325,320 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 795,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,926,000 after acquiring an additional 94,692 shares during the period. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 427,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,708,000 after acquiring an additional 17,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.40. The stock had a trading volume of 7,447,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,741,469. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.58. The company has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.88, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.48.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.36.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

