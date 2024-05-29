Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 22 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1,819.1% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after buying an additional 10,842 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total transaction of $74,902,905.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,556,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,752,700,634.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $807.86. 2,471,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,988,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $767.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $696.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $422.06 and a fifty-two week high of $820.60. The stock has a market cap of $767.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $769.53.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

