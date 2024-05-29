WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPSW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPSW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, an increase of 1,715.8% from the April 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

MAPSW traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.06. 4,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,409. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05. WM Technology has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.28.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

