WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPSW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPSW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, an increase of 1,715.8% from the April 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
WM Technology Stock Performance
MAPSW traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.06. 4,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,409. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05. WM Technology has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.28.
WM Technology Company Profile
