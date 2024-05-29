Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Holdings Decreased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Woodward by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in Woodward by 725.4% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Woodward alerts:

Insider Transactions at Woodward

In other Woodward news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total value of $1,002,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,324.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total transaction of $1,002,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,324.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 38,700 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.98, for a total transaction of $5,494,626.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,049.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WWD. Barclays lifted their price target on Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Woodward from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.38.

Get Our Latest Report on Woodward

Woodward Stock Up 0.4 %

Woodward stock opened at $185.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.18 and a fifty-two week high of $187.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.34. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $835.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 17.48%.

About Woodward

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.