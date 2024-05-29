XDC Network (XDC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $6.15 Million

XDC Network (XDC) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 28th. One XDC Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0345 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, XDC Network has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. XDC Network has a market capitalization of $513.97 million and approximately $6.15 million worth of XDC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000392 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
XDC Network Coin Profile
XDC Network launched on February 5th, 2018. XDC Network’s total supply is 37,917,997,306 coins and its circulating supply is 14,899,787,913 coins. The official website for XDC Network is www.xdc.org. XDC Network’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XDC Network is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XDC Network’s official message board is medium.com/xinfin.
XDC Network Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XDC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XDC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XDC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.
