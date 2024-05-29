Zacks Research Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kimco Realty in a research note issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Kimco Realty’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KIM. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.52.

Shares of KIM opened at $18.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth about $10,668,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 55,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $11,174,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 181.14%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

