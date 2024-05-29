Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Down to $18.46

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.46, but opened at $17.73. Zai Lab shares last traded at $17.83, with a volume of 35,690 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on Zai Lab from $123.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zai Lab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.22.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZLAB

Zai Lab Trading Down 3.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.50.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.38. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 40.21% and a negative net margin of 116.45%. The company had revenue of $87.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zai Lab news, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $213,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,982.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joshua L. Smiley sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $31,151.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,684 shares in the company, valued at $449,478.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $213,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,982.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,568 shares of company stock valued at $421,808. Corporate insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zai Lab

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 177.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,336,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413,829 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,684,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,061,000 after purchasing an additional 465,337 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,266,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 9.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,428,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,924,000 after purchasing an additional 387,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Zai Lab by 177.5% in the fourth quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 435,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 278,841 shares in the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zai Lab

(Get Free Report)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.