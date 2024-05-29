Zcash (ZEC) Market Cap Hits $442.29 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 29th. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $27.09 or 0.00040056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. Zcash has a market capitalization of $442.29 million and approximately $47.33 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00051100 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00014313 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

