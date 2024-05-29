Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP) Short Interest Update

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIONP traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,320. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $17.37 and a 12 month high of $24.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average is $20.09.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3904 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

