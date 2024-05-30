10,400 Shares in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Bought by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 12,615 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VVR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.12. 199,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,220. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.17. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $4.46.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

